Meet Broadway's New Star Isaac Powell with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Isaac Powell is one of the hottest new stars on Broadway this season thanks to his role as Daniel in the revival of the musical Once On This Island.

The 23-year-old actor is making his Broadway debut in the musical and he was cast in the show just two months after he graduated college!

Isaac is starring in the show alongside Hailey Kilgore (also making her Broadway debut and pictured with him the gallery) and you can catch the show now at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.

Get to know Isaac with these 10 Fun Facts:

1. I have the same birthday as my brother who is six years older than me.

2. I have two pet tree frogs named Reggie and Sofia.

3. I’m biracial.

4. Before I moved to NYC from North Carolina, I drove a 2000 white Ford Ranger.

5. My father is 3-time CrossFit Masters world champion Will Powell.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

6. The first song I learned all the lyrics to was “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin .

. 7. I love ASMR videos (gum chewing especially).

8. I’m currently interning for a floral designer.

9. I’m a Harry Potter super-fan.

10. My first kiss was during the Eddie Murphy movie Norbit.

Get your tickets now to see Isaac on Broadway and follow him on Instagram too!