'Mute' Trailer Brings Alexander Skarsgard, Justin Theroux, & Paul Rudd Together - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Netflix’s new movie Mute has just debuted!

The movie, from Duncan Jones, stars Alexander Skarsgard, Paul Rudd, and Justin Theroux.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: Berlin, the future, but close enough to feel familiar: In this loud, often brutal city, Leo (Skarsgard) – unable to speak from a childhood accident – searches for his missing girlfriend, the love of his life, his salvation, through dark streets, frenzied plazas, and the full spectrum of the cities shadow-dwellers. As he seeks answers, Leo finds himself mixed up with Cactus Bill (Rudd) and Duck (Theroux), a pair of irreverent US army surgeons on a mission all their own.

Look out for the film on Netflix on February 23!