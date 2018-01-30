Top Stories
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Hold Hands, Look So Happy in New Photos

Kim Kardashian Shades Lindsay Lohan for 'Sudden Accent'

Katy Perry & More Celebrities Slam Grammys 'Step Up' Comment About Women in Music

Tue, 30 January 2018

Reese Witherspoon Pens Sweet Birthday Note to Oprah!

Reese Witherspoon had the sweetest message for Oprah!

The 41-year-old actress was spotted making her way through LAX airport on Sunday (January 28) in Los Angeles.

The following day, Reese penned a sweet birthday to her friend and Wrinkle in Time co-star Oprah.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @Oprah. 💜 Your light shines so bright in this world. ✨ Thank you for inspiring me to do more for others, for teaching me that I have courage to be bold, and for making me the best margarita I have had in years. 😁🍹Shine on, my brilliant friend!” Reese wrote on her Instagram.

Check out their cute photo together below…
