Tue, 30 January 2018 at 7:14 pm

Sandra Bullock Shoots a Gun in a Dramatic Scene on the Set of 'Bird Box'!

Sandra Bullock Shoots a Gun in a Dramatic Scene on the Set of 'Bird Box'!

Sandra Bullock is shooting – literally!

The 53-year-old actress was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming movie Bird Box on Monday (January 29) in Crescent City, Calif.

Sandra was seen blindfolded on a rowboat with two blindfolded children, handling a hand gun before being overpowered by someone in the water.

Here’s a plot summary for the upcoming film: a woman and a pair of children are blindfolded and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river.

The movie also co-stars Rosa Salazar, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Machine Gun Kelly.
