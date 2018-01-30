Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran Are Headlining BBC Music's Biggest Weekend 2018!
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are about to put on a major show!
The 28-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter and the 26-year-old “Shape Of You” crooner have been announced as headliners for the BBC’s 2018 The Biggest Weekend, the BBC’s largest live music event.
The event takes place between May 25-28 across four different United Kingdom locations, including England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Snow Patrol, Beck and Courtney Barnett are among the show’s other performers.
Tickets will go on-sale to the public on February 12. For more info, visit BBC.co.uk.
