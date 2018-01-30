'The 15:17 to Paris' Premieres in Paris With Real-Life Heroes!

The real-life heroes and stars of The 15:17 to Paris stepped out for a special screening of the upcoming film!

Stars Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos and Spencer Stone attended the film’s premiere on Monday (January 29) at Warner Bros Cinema in Paris, France.

The trio were the real-life heroes who helped stop a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris in 2015.

The film follows the three courageous young Americans traveling through Europe from their struggles of childhood to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack on August 21, 2015. Their friendship and heroic acts allowed them to save the lives of the more than 500 passengers on board.

Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, and Tony Hale also star in the Clint Eastwood-directed film

em>The 15:17 to Paris is set to hit theaters on February 9th.