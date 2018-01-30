'The Greatest Showman' Could Be Heading to Broadway!

A Broadway stage version of the movie musical The Greatest Showman could be in the works!

20th Century Fox film chairman-CEO Stacey Snider has confirmed to THR that there are talks to take the box office hit to the Great White Way.

No details are yet known about the stage adaptation, but we’d love to see it happen!

The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams, had a disappointing first weekend at the box office after mixed reviews, but the amazing word-of-mouth from audiences helped it create a long life in theaters. After grossing just $8.8 million during the December 22-24 weekend, the film has gone on to gross over $127 million at the domestic box office to date. It’s on track to become one of the highest grossing movie musicals of all time!

“The lesson is that certain audiences are underserved, particularly in a world where Disney is delivering all these monster tentpoles. The other lesson: There are certain things the critics, and by extension Rotten Tomatoes, are constitutionally out of touch with,” the film’s producer Peter Chernin said.

“It’s a great shot in the arm,” Snider added about the success. “We originally hoped to top out at $110 million in North America. Then, based on the opening, it looked like we wouldn’t come close to that.”