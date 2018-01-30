Tom Hardy Debuts 'Leo Knows All' Tattoo for Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hardy has a brand tattoo and he got it after losing a bet to his The Revenant co-star Leonardo DiCaprio!

The 40-year-old actor now has a “LEO KNOWS ALL” tattoo on his right bicep, which can be seen in a selfie that the actor took with a fan recently.

“Tom and Leo made a bet — Leo believed that Tom’s portrayal was so awesome in The Revenant that he would be nominated for an award and Tom did not think he would be,” a source told People about the bet between the buddies. “[Hardy] was nominated. And afterwards, he got the tattoo ‘Leo knows all.’ It was a bit in homage to Leo.”

Love it!!