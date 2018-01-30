Top Stories
Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Mark Salling Dead in Apparent Suicide at 35

Sam Smith &amp; Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

Sam Smith & Boyfriend Brandon Flynn Share a Passionate Kiss in NYC!

'Glee' Cast &amp; Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

'Glee' Cast & Crew React to Mark Salling's Death

Tue, 30 January 2018 at 8:10 pm

Tom Hardy Debuts 'Leo Knows All' Tattoo for Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hardy Debuts 'Leo Knows All' Tattoo for Leonardo DiCaprio

Tom Hardy has a brand tattoo and he got it after losing a bet to his The Revenant co-star Leonardo DiCaprio!

The 40-year-old actor now has a “LEO KNOWS ALL” tattoo on his right bicep, which can be seen in a selfie that the actor took with a fan recently.

Tom and Leo made a bet — Leo believed that Tom’s portrayal was so awesome in The Revenant that he would be nominated for an award and Tom did not think he would be,” a source told People about the bet between the buddies. “[Hardy] was nominated. And afterwards, he got the tattoo ‘Leo knows all.’ It was a bit in homage to Leo.”

Love it!!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger just sold a car for $2.5 million - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal says it's been the worst year of her life - Just Jared Jr
  • Bruno Mars says his cocaine arrest changed his life - TooFab
  • Production of Blake Lively's upcoming movie has been halted - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got the sweetest birthday gift from her boyfriend Levi Meaden - Just Jared Jr
  • Dieter from Sprockets

    they are lovers ?