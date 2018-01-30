Zoe Saldana Stars in Campari Short Film 'The Legend of Red Hand' - Watch Now!

Zoe Saldana is in a new short film!

The 39-year-old Avatar actress stars in Campari‘s second annual Red Diaries short film, called The Legend of Red Hand, which debuted on Tuesday (January 30).

The short film, directed by Stefano Sollima, is a thrilling mystery that co-stars Italian actor Adriano Giannini and takes viewers around the world.

Here’s a plot summary: a charismatic photographer named Mia Parc (Saldana) pursues the mysterious figure of “Red Hand.” Mia’s dedication in the relentless search of the perfect cocktail leads her to uncover a world of “Red Hands,” exceptionally talented bartenders from across the globe fueled with the passion and skill to create the best cocktails.

“Playing Mia Parc in The Legend of Red Hand was a fantastic experience, allowing me to delve into a world steeped in mystery and intrigue through my character and her mission for perfection,” said Zoe. Watch below!

Pictured below: Zoe appears at the premiere of The Legend of Red Hand on Tuesday (January 30) in Milan, Italy.