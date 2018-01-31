Angelina Jolie Visits NATO Headquarters to Combat Violence Against Women

Angelina Jolie gives a press conference at the NATO Headquarters after a meeting with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday (January 31) in Brussels, Belgium.

Angelina, who is the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envo, went to NATO to discuss the efforts being taken to prevent sexual and gender-based violence, as well as raising awareness.

“NATO has the responsibility to be a leading protector of women’s rights,” Secretary General Stoltenberg said. “Special Envoy Jolie and I have decided to work together, focusing on three points: training, monitoring and reporting, and awareness.”