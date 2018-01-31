Angelina Jolie Visits NATO Headquarters to Combat Violence Against Women

Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2018 at 9:05 am

Angelina Jolie gives a press conference at the NATO Headquarters after a meeting with the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday (January 31) in Brussels, Belgium.

Angelina, who is the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Special Envo, went to NATO to discuss the efforts being taken to prevent sexual and gender-based violence, as well as raising awareness.

“NATO has the responsibility to be a leading protector of women’s rights,” Secretary General Stoltenberg said. “Special Envoy Jolie and I have decided to work together, focusing on three points: training, monitoring and reporting, and awareness.”
Credit: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
  • whodunit?

    Looking gorgeous. Nice to see her back in her element. Back to refugees and travelling and doing her job as Special Envoy.

  • Kate Mara

    Trying to stay relevant. It’s not working

  • baytec

    Her “self-promoting, look at me, i am so caring” tour starts.

  • ceeza

    she looks so skinny man/ a few pounds would look good on her

  • Felly Smoak

    she is full of herself

  • moody

    gee, i wonder how many refugees she could have housed and fed with what she spent on her wardrobe?

  • moody

    and shit.

  • moody

    and then retreating to her 5 star uber expensive hotel and living the life of a 1%-er.

  • Felinelilly

    I don’t know if it’s a dress or skirt/suit but I love the top part of Angie’s outfit. She’s just been a fashion plate these last few days. Beautiful.

  • http://fasdeangelinajolie.blogspot.com.br/ Fãs de Angelina Jolie

    Oh God, it’s so hilarious, the trolls were waiting for JJ to create a new Thread, just to be the first to comment, that’s so pathetic.

  • tboz

    It is ridiculous for them to be talking about she is irrelevant, arrogant, self promoting,and skinny.
    She is so irrelevant she has been mobbed in Paris, adored by the French Pres and First Lady and revered by SG of NATO.
    She is so arrogant that stood and took pics and signed autographs for those fans who stood outside waiting on her. She is self promoting by visiting refugee camps, giving a speech about rape and violence in war zones asking, hell begging for someone to help these women and girls. She is so skinny that every blogger is praising how she looks and the men in those pics.
    In other words the trolls are stupid and ignorant as usual. Im waiting on the biggest troll yet to come thru.

  • Antgo

    Good day everyone.
    wow, what a week! she looks radiant with great confidence, also with a halo of appeasement even surrounded by such a swarm of people yesterday.
    Georgeous as ever.
    Thanks for all the info,pics, etc brought in here
    Best wishes to the JP family

  • 81a

    Trolls are the ones most excited with new threads 😂

  • neer

    There is something about AJ’s aura that now she’s in Europe….specifically in Paris. I really can’t really explain it but compared to her many previous appearances, whether UN or PSVi or showbiz related… or even candids, she is really glowing. Of course, we already know she’s really beautiful (That Face!) but nowadays, she definitely looks wonderful ftom head to toe. I wonder why. …and also the JP kids, their smiles were just contagious and really having fun. Whatever that makes this special aura, we love it. We are happy that she’s happy. Truly, in a good place now.

  • bap

    Agree.

  • Antgo

    ITA well said

  • toastie postie

    Thank you, JJ. Hard to keep up with “The Jolie”

  • Passing Through

    Another great coat. So Angie really did just need to go to Europe to get her fashion game back in order… Mmm-hmmm… I see how she gonna do us…

  • Passing Through

    We can always tell when good behavior has earned back their computer privileges…

  • Passing Through

    I think it’s a coat and a dress…but …it’s a good Juan Valdez-inspired upgrade rather than a bad one. LOL!

  • Felinelilly

    Bahaha, you and Malf crack me up with this Juan Valdez thing. Yeah this time, Juan Valdez wishes he looked this good while selling his covfefe. LOL
    So it’s a coat then, thanks PT. She looks beautiful.

  • Felinelilly

    LOL.

  • toastie postie

    Bringing over from other thread – flickr has some very good pictures at NATO
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/nato/with/25132623697/

  • toastie postie
  • tboz

    It could be the fact that she is away from the shiteholes that live in the US and Hollywood. LOl By the way I live here. She is probably just happy to be out of LA for a while and excited about getting back to work. She has had a long vacation.

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Man her style game is on point.

  • MARCUS

    Moody shut up and go away.

  • MARCUS

    Gee I wonder when you will go away Loser?

  • MARCUS

    Why are you here?

  • Nope.

    She’s relevant enough to have your attention.

  • bap

    Speak the truth TBOZ!

  • bap

    She does not need to dress up for hollyweird.

  • bap

    BRUSSELS (AP) – Movie star Angelina Jolie says she and NATO’s chief have agreed on ways to help the military alliance better combat the use of sexual violence against women and children in conflict zones.
    Jolie said Wednesday that wherever sexual violence occurs “peace is far harder and far more costly to achieve. It therefore has a direct bearing on NATO’s efforts to protect stability.”
    Speaking after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, she said: “We are going to focus on training, reporting, monitoring and awareness as a way of ending impunity.”
    Jolie, a special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency, warned that rape is being “used as a weapon to achieve political or military goals.”

  • bap

    Fendi

    @Fendi

    #AngelinaJolie with the iconic Fendi Peekaboo Essential in black leather. #FendiPeekaboo

  • Passing Through

    I will give her props on the dress, too. Turns out she’s just been fucking with me and Malf with that Juan Valdez shite. I’m gonna remember this, Angie…

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Hello Folks.

    Whew!

    I was back and forth on that last thread, and I am sure I still missed some posts.

    But, as always, thanks to everyone for all of your hard work.

    Good to see this important work continue, and can only pray that progress will slowly but surely be made.

    On the superficial, Shout Out to whomever is styling her, because they are killing it.

    Oh, and we better savor, but she will be back to regular Angie soon.

  • Passing Through

    Thanks. Those are some really good pictures…

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Aka too beautiful to care😂😂😂

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    UNfortunately, I think that’s true.

    curses

    LOL

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Thanks always TP

  • toastie postie

    You are very welcome. I see some on instagram are cropping them – leaving out some of the people around them – poor unknowns to them.

  • toastie postie

    You are very welcome.

  • Beedyq

    Many Thanks Everyone.

    Angie is superbly a leader among leaders at NATO. She is So articulate and So knowledgeable, So well informed.

    Whoever she worked with for this swing through parts of Europe knows fashion and style. All she has been seen in is just the best. Luv all she has worn.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Yeah, I see how she doing us.

    Saving the good stuff for them furriners.

    😉

  • Beedyq

    There is her LA style and then there is her European style, that is all LOL

  • bap

    http://people.com/movies/angelina-jolie-urges-nato-to-target-sexual-violence-in-conflict-zones/

    Angelina Jolie Urges NATO to Target Sexual Violence in Conflict Zones

    Phil Boucher and Peter Mikelbank January 31, 2018 10:52 AM

    Angelina Jolie is joining forces with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to target sexual violence against women.
    The actress and human rights campaigner, 42, visited NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday to discuss how the alliance can step up its efforts to prevent sexual violence in conflict zones, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg.

  • Passing Through

    Like I said…she’s messing with us…

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Awww,

    just lovely

  • Passing Through

    Clearly she doesn’t think CA deserves her effort…

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    I wish whomever is styling her would step out.

    We need to give this person his/her props.

    I still think it’s someone connected to LVMH.

 
