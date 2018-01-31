Anna Chlumsky & Adam Pally Attend Opening Night of 'Cardinal' in NYC

Anna Chlumsky buddies up to co-star Adam Pally at the opening night of their Off-Broadway show Cardinal on Wednesday night (January 30) at Havana Central in New York City

The 37-year-old Veep star went chic in a leopard print top and black trousers while the 35-year-old former Happy Endings actor looked handsome in a navy blazer over a black turtleneck.

Cardinal will run on stage until February 25 and you can get tickets here!

