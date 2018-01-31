Anna Kendrick Enjoys Unique Experience with Charlie Puth at Hilton x American Express Launch!

Anna Kendrick strikes a pose in a sparkling dress while enjoying a unique experience at the Hilton x American Express partnership launch event held at the Conrad New York on Tuesday (January 30) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 star checked out performances from Charlie Puth and guys of the The Chainsmokers – Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall – at the special event.

“Got to pretend I was in Miami instead of freezing New York with @AmericanExpress tonight to celebrate the exciting new #HiltonAmex partnership #AmexAmbassador,” Anna captioned with her Instagram post.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Rasario dress, Balmain clutch, David Yurman rings and Gianvito Rossi shoes.