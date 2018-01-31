Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 10:10 am

Anna Kendrick Enjoys Unique Experience with Charlie Puth at Hilton x American Express Launch!

Anna Kendrick strikes a pose in a sparkling dress while enjoying a unique experience at the Hilton x American Express partnership launch event held at the Conrad New York on Tuesday (January 30) in New York City.

The 32-year-old Pitch Perfect 3 star checked out performances from Charlie Puth and guys of the The ChainsmokersAndrew Taggart and Alex Pall – at the special event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

“Got to pretend I was in Miami instead of freezing New York with @AmericanExpress tonight to celebrate the exciting new #HiltonAmex partnership #AmexAmbassador,” Anna captioned with her Instagram post.

FYI: Anna is wearing a Rasario dress, Balmain clutch, David Yurman rings and Gianvito Rossi shoes.
