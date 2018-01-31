Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Literally Bowed Before Beyonce at Grammys 2018!

Chrissy Teigen stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening (January 30) and revealed how she ended up on her knees in the middle of the 2018 Grammy Awards in front of Beyoncé.

“There’s nobody like seeing Beyonce in person. It’s just so incredible,” the 32-year-old pregnant entertainer told host Jimmy. “The aura that comes around her. I mean, she just emits this aura that’s spectacular.”

“On our way out, I was like, ‘We have to say something, right?’” Chrissy recalled. “And I took both her hands — I don’t do this for anybody, it was very weird — and John [Legend]‘s like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And I took her hands and I got down on my knees and I was like, ‘Sorry to bother you, My Queen.’ Like, who says that?! It was like, m’lady. Like, what do you even — who am I?”

Chrissy also chats with Jimmy about Season 4 of Lip Sync Battle, what it’s like to be tweeted at by intense Fifth Harmony fans, and why she has to fake emotion whenever her husband John performs “All of Me.”

Also pictured: Chrissy spotted making her way out of the NBC Studios after promoting Lip Sync Battle on the Today show on Wednesday (January 31) in New York City.



Chrissy Teigen Shares the Mortifying Way She Greeted Beyoncé at the Grammys

Click inside to watch the rest of Chrissy Teigen’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Like When You Call Her Mom



Best Friends Challenge with Chrissy Teigen