Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear Join 'House of Cards' for Final Season

The final season of House of Cards is beginning production again, and two new stars have been added to the show after Kevin Spacey‘s exit amid his sexual misconduct allegations.

Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear are joining the show, and they will play siblings, THR reports. No real plot or character details have been revealed just yet.

The final season of the show will now center on Robin Wright‘s Claire Underwood, who played the wife to Spacey‘s character.

Also expected in the final season are Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, and more.