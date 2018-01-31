Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2018 at 12:04 am

Donald Glover Confirms He'll Retire 'Childish Gambino' Name

Donald Glover Confirms He'll Retire 'Childish Gambino' Name

Donald Glover goes casual while heading into LAX Airport for a flight out of town on Tuesday (January 30) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actor and singer, who won a Grammy Award for his music work as Childish Gambino this past weekend, has confirmed he will retire his stage name.

“I stand by that,” Donald said backstage at the Grammys (via NY Post). “I’m making another project right now. I like endings. I think they are important to progress.”

Next up for Donald is voicing roles in The Lion King live-action reboot and an animated Spider-Man movie!
