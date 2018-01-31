Heidi Klum Poses in Her Lingerie in Bed!

Heidi Klum is all smiles as she makes her way to baggage claim after her flight on Monday afternoon (January 30) in New York City.

The 44-year-old model and TV host looked super chic in a white overcoat, jeans, and sunglasses for her flight home from New York City.

Heidi was in NYC over the weekend to attend the 2018 Grammys.

When she was there, Heidi took to Instagram to share a super hot photo of herself in lingerie and heels in bed!

Good night NYC 😘 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jan 28, 2018 at 8:15pm PST

