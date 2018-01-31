Helen Mirren Raps Disses About James Corden for 'Drop the Mic' - Watch Now!
Helen Mirren is the latest start to enter the arena to battle James Corden in an edition of “Drop the Mic” and she sure dropped that mic!
The legendary Oscar-winning actress spit some rhymes during her appearance on The Late Late Show on Tuesday (January 30) in Los Angeles.
“I’m the one you should fear, wherever I go, if I’m a pain in your ass, that leaves a lot of room to grow; you stand out, but for games and banter, other shows do comedy, you just pander; you thought you could beat me, sorry game over, I’ll cook this beef, here’s why, for an ole lover; he’s obsessed with my exes, sorry James I’m not single, but you know I taught your little mister to tingle,” Helen raps in her first verse.
Drop the Mic w/ Helen Mirren