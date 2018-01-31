Jamie Dornan Gets Up Close & Personal with Fan in 'Ellen's Twister Hunky Hoopla Game - Watch Here!

Jamie Dornan‘s flexibility skills got put to the test while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (January 31)!

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades Freed star and Ellen‘s DJ tWitch teamed up with audience members Tracy Worley from Akron, OH and Margie Latondre from Glendale, CA to play a game of Twister Hunky Hoopla, where they had to get up close and personal with their bodies in many ways.

Jamie also sits down on the couch with Ellen and admits he starts to panic when he meets Fifty Shades fans who think he’s actually Christian Grey with his own Red Room .

“I’ll be at a line for Starbucks or something and someone will be like, ‘oh, Mr. Grey’, and I’ll literally be holding one of my children,” Jamie said – Watch more after the cut!



Jamie Dornan – ‘Twister Hunky Hoopla’

Jamie Dornan Feels Panicked with Intense Fans