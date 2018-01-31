Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 9:08 am

Jamie Dornan Gets Up Close & Personal with Fan in 'Ellen's Twister Hunky Hoopla Game - Watch Here!

Jamie Dornan‘s flexibility skills got put to the test while making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (January 31)!

The 35-year-old Fifty Shades Freed star and Ellen‘s DJ tWitch teamed up with audience members Tracy Worley from Akron, OH and Margie Latondre from Glendale, CA to play a game of Twister Hunky Hoopla, where they had to get up close and personal with their bodies in many ways.

Jamie also sits down on the couch with Ellen and admits he starts to panic when he meets Fifty Shades fans who think he’s actually Christian Grey with his own Red Room .

“I’ll be at a line for Starbucks or something and someone will be like, ‘oh, Mr. Grey’, and I’ll literally be holding one of my children,” Jamie said – Watch more after the cut!


Jamie Dornan – ‘Twister Hunky Hoopla’

Click inside to watch the rest of Jamie Dornan’s appearance on The Ellen Show…


Jamie Dornan Feels Panicked with Intense Fans
jamie dornan gets up close personal with fan in ellens twister hunky hoopla game 01
jamie dornan gets up close personal with fan in ellens twister hunky hoopla game 02
jamie dornan gets up close personal with fan in ellens twister hunky hoopla game 03
jamie dornan gets up close personal with fan in ellens twister hunky hoopla game 04
jamie dornan gets up close personal with fan in ellens twister hunky hoopla game 05
jamie dornan gets up close personal with fan in ellens twister hunky hoopla game 06

