Jamie Dornan's Wife Hasn't Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 10:50 am

Fifty Shades Freed‘s Jamie Dornan makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today, and he spoke about his hot new film while on the program.

“I would think that’s hard for you to come home when your wife sees you being ‘that guy,’ and you have to live up to that,” Ellen said to Jamie about his wife Amelia watching the Fifty Shades films.

“I mean, I guess…I like to think she’s more in love with me, than that guy,” Jamie joked, referencing Christian Grey.

“She hasn’t seen the movies or anything…I don’t want to pay for a ticket for her to…you know,” Jamie continued, making reference to the numerous sex scenes he does with Dakota Johnson.

If you missed it, watch Jamie play a fun game of Twister on The Ellen Show!
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Amelia Warner, Ellen DeGeneres, Jamie Dornan

