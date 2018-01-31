Jennifer Garner Enjoys Story Time with Dog Birdie - Watch!

Jennifer Garner is promoting her new Netflix show by reading to her dog!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself reading “Llama Llama Mad at Mama” to her Golden Retriever Birdie!

Jen cuddled up with Birdie on her lap while wearing matching glasses as she read the story to her dog.

Jen‘s new animated show Llama Llama is streaming on Netflix now where she voices Mama Llama.

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner leaving a business meeting on Monday afternoon (January 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.