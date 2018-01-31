Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 2:56 am

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Story Time with Dog Birdie - Watch!

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Story Time with Dog Birdie - Watch!

Jennifer Garner is promoting her new Netflix show by reading to her dog!

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself reading “Llama Llama Mad at Mama” to her Golden Retriever Birdie!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

Jen cuddled up with Birdie on her lap while wearing matching glasses as she read the story to her dog.

Jen‘s new animated show Llama Llama is streaming on Netflix now where she voices Mama Llama.

Watch the adorable video below!

Also pictured inside: Jennifer Garner leaving a business meeting on Monday afternoon (January 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner enjoys story time with dog birdie 01
jennifer garner enjoys story time with dog birdie 02
jennifer garner enjoys story time with dog birdie 03
jennifer garner enjoys story time with dog birdie 04
jennifer garner enjoys story time with dog birdie 05

Photos: Instagram, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Jennifer Garner, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Salling reportedly didn't leave a suicide note - TMZ
  • Two former Disney stars are reuniting for a new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian's racy photos are a sign of marriage troubles - TooFab
  • Patrick J. Adams reveals why he decided to leave Suits - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse will be starring in this new movie - Just Jared Jr