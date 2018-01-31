Jim Caviezel In Talks to Star in 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel

Jim Caviezel might be starring in a sequel to his smash hit 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ, which Mel Gibson is presumably going to direct.

The 49-year-old actor memorably played the role of Jesus in the film and it grossed $612 million worldwide on a budget of just $30 million.

Caviezel‘s agents at ICM Partners confirmed to THR that negotiations are currently being held for him to star in The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

Gibson revealed in an interview months ago that the movie will not be released until late 2019 or early 2020.