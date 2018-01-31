Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 1:50 am

Jim Caviezel In Talks to Star in 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel

Jim Caviezel might be starring in a sequel to his smash hit 2004 movie The Passion of the Christ, which Mel Gibson is presumably going to direct.

The 49-year-old actor memorably played the role of Jesus in the film and it grossed $612 million worldwide on a budget of just $30 million.

Caviezel‘s agents at ICM Partners confirmed to THR that negotiations are currently being held for him to star in The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

Gibson revealed in an interview months ago that the movie will not be released until late 2019 or early 2020.
    the first movie was so impactful, Mel is a fantastic director.

