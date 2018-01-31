John Krasinski Rocks Full Beard Arriving at LAX!

John Krasinski tries to keep a low profile as he makes his way through LAX Airport on Monday afternoon (January 29) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old former The Office star showed off his fuller beard while wearing a black baseball hat and carrying his own luggage as he headed to his ride outside of the airport after his flight.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski

The following day, the first trailer for John‘s new Amazon show Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was released!

The upcoming CIA thriller centers on the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero as he transforms from analyst to super-agent.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will premiere on Amazon on August 31.