Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Kate Mara Goes Makeup-Free While Stepping Out for Lunch

Kate Mara Goes Makeup-Free While Stepping Out for Lunch

Kate Mara steps out to pick up lunch to go from Cafe Gratitude on Monday afternoon (January 30) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Pose actress went fresh-faced while rocking a olive military-style jacket, dark jeans, and studded heels for her solo outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

Earlier this week, Kate took to Instagram to share a super adorable photo of her very photogenic dog!

“My 80 year old dog son,” Kate captioned the below photo of her pup.

A post shared by Kate Mara (@katemara) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kate mara goes makeup free while stepping out for lunch 01
kate mara goes makeup free while stepping out for lunch 02
kate mara goes makeup free while stepping out for lunch 03
kate mara goes makeup free while stepping out for lunch 04
kate mara goes makeup free while stepping out for lunch 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kate Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Salling reportedly didn't leave a suicide note - TMZ
  • Two former Disney stars are reuniting for a new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian's racy photos are a sign of marriage troubles - TooFab
  • Patrick J. Adams reveals why he decided to leave Suits - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse will be starring in this new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Jen

    How do you know she went makeup-free when she is wearing sunglasses?