Wed, 31 January 2018 at 11:35 am

Kelly Clarkson Slams Recording Academy President Neil Portnow for 'Step Up' Comments

Kelly Clarkson is adding her voice to the female musicians who are angry at the ignorant comments made after the 2018 Grammys about women needing to “step up.”

“A confused soul said women need 2 “step up” their A-game if they wanna start winning & u know what I’m not even mad at ignorance. I’m just gonna kindly point u n the direction of my A-game album I recently dropped #MeaningOfLife #UrWelcome I Jenna Dewan’d that shit y’all #stepup,” Kelly tweeted.

Katy Perry, Pink, Halsey and more women have also spoken out about the statements made by Recording Academy president Neil Portnow.
Photos: Getty
  • Sohel Rana
  • plez

    Actually her album is just okay. But keep on attacking and soon people are going to tune out this #MeToo/TimesUp movement.

  • moody

    i’ve already tuned out. i’m a woman and i feel terrible for women who were raped and/or abused. but these decades old accusations are ridiculous and this constant whining and complaining from women is ridiculous.