Kelly Clarkson Slams Recording Academy President Neil Portnow for 'Step Up' Comments

Kelly Clarkson is adding her voice to the female musicians who are angry at the ignorant comments made after the 2018 Grammys about women needing to “step up.”

“A confused soul said women need 2 “step up” their A-game if they wanna start winning & u know what I’m not even mad at ignorance. I’m just gonna kindly point u n the direction of my A-game album I recently dropped #MeaningOfLife #UrWelcome I Jenna Dewan’d that shit y’all #stepup,” Kelly tweeted.

Katy Perry, Pink, Halsey and more women have also spoken out about the statements made by Recording Academy president Neil Portnow.