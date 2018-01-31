Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2018 at 10:45 am

Kerry Washington On 'Scandal' & 'How to Get Away with Murder' Crossover: 'It's Pretty Awesome'

Kerry Washington On 'Scandal' & 'How to Get Away with Murder' Crossover: 'It's Pretty Awesome'

Kerry Washington made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 30) and dished all about the upcoming crossover episodes between Shonda Rhimes‘ hit shows Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder!

“We crossed over on both shows so Viola [Davis] comes to Scandal and then I went to How to Get Away with Murder, it’s pretty awesome,” the 41-year-old actress told Jimmy. “It was a lot of hard work but really fun. She’s the best.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kerry Washington

“It’s pretty awesome,” Kerry added. “I remember Shonda saying early on that we would never do it and then they came up with the storyline where it actually makes sense and works. It was really fun.”

Kerry also talks about directing her first episode of Scandal, having Kobe Bryant, Hillary Clinton and Oprah on set and President Trump‘s State of the Union address – Watch below!


Kerry Washington on Scandal, Oprah & State of the Union
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kerry Washington

