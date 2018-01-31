Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal May Be Coming Very Soon, According to This Wikipedia Theory!

Fans think Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy announcement might be coming in a few weeks….and Wikipedia may have given away the big reveal.

On Wikipedia, the list of episode names for the remaining episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 14 were revealed. There’s one very interesting episode, titled “We’re Expecting!,” airing on February 25. If you’re a fan of KUWTK, you’ll know that both Khloe and Kim Kardashian have revealed their pregnancies already this season. So, some fans are deducing that “We’re Expecting!” must indicate the remaining unrevealed pregnancy, which is Kylie‘s.

Kylie is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. She was seen for the first time in months, showing was appears to be a baby bump, at a construction site last week.