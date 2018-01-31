Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 12:54 am

Lorde Writes Open Letter About Grammys in a Newspaper Ad

Lorde Writes Open Letter About Grammys in a Newspaper Ad

Lorde is speaking out about her experience at the 2018 Grammys in an open letter to fans, which was published as a full-page ad in the New Zealand Herald.

The 21-year-old singer was nominated for Album of the Year, but was not invited to give a solo performance during the show. She seemingly shaded the event the next day in a tweet promoting her tour.

“Oh, hi there! I’m writing this from New York City. [My brother] Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things,” Lorde wrote in the note. “I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent! All my love, Lorde.”

At the top of the letter, Lorde wrote tiny notes like: “Met Stevie Nicks and almost cried;” “Jay-Z‘s hands are really soft;” “Melo 4ever;” and SZA with a crown over her name.
Just Jared on Facebook
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 01
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 02
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 03
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 04
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 05
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 06
lorde newspaper ad about grammys 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Grammys, Grammys, Lorde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Salling reportedly didn't leave a suicide note - TMZ
  • Two former Disney stars are reuniting for a new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian's racy photos are a sign of marriage troubles - TooFab
  • Patrick J. Adams reveals why he decided to leave Suits - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse will be starring in this new movie - Just Jared Jr