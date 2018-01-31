Lorde Writes Open Letter About Grammys in a Newspaper Ad

Lorde is speaking out about her experience at the 2018 Grammys in an open letter to fans, which was published as a full-page ad in the New Zealand Herald.

The 21-year-old singer was nominated for Album of the Year, but was not invited to give a solo performance during the show. She seemingly shaded the event the next day in a tweet promoting her tour.

“Oh, hi there! I’m writing this from New York City. [My brother] Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things,” Lorde wrote in the note. “I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving and embracing Melodrama the way you did. My nomination belongs to you. Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a beautiful precedent! All my love, Lorde.”

At the top of the letter, Lorde wrote tiny notes like: “Met Stevie Nicks and almost cried;” “Jay-Z‘s hands are really soft;” “Melo 4ever;” and SZA with a crown over her name.