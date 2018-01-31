Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 9:47 am

Mark Salling's Death Confirmed By Coroner in New Statement

Mark Salling's Death Confirmed By Coroner in New Statement

The coroners office has confirmed that Mark Salling was found hanging at the scene of his apparent suicide.

“He was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland,” Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter told People in a statement.

Mark was pronounced dead on Tuesday (January 30) at the scene near the river. Coroner Assistant Chief Winter also confirmed that an autopsy will be performed in the next few days.

If you missed it, Mark‘s former Glee co-stars have been reacting to his death.

Mark‘s death comes weeks after he plead guilty for possession of child pornography. Mark was to be sentenced for the crime in March.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mark Salling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Salling reportedly didn't leave a suicide note - TMZ
  • Two former Disney stars are reuniting for a new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian's racy photos are a sign of marriage troubles - TooFab
  • Patrick J. Adams reveals why he decided to leave Suits - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse will be starring in this new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • moody

    FFS, enough with the stories on the pedophile. Kevin Spacey was CRUCIFIED for something far far far less and this POS is getting sympathy? Fuck him and fuck the people who feel bad about his suicide.