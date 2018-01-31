Mark Salling's Death Confirmed By Coroner in New Statement

The coroners office has confirmed that Mark Salling was found hanging at the scene of his apparent suicide.

“He was found hanging from a tree in the area of the Los Angeles River in Sunland,” Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter told People in a statement.

Mark was pronounced dead on Tuesday (January 30) at the scene near the river. Coroner Assistant Chief Winter also confirmed that an autopsy will be performed in the next few days.

Mark‘s death comes weeks after he plead guilty for possession of child pornography. Mark was to be sentenced for the crime in March.