Penelope Cruz & Edgar Ramirez Cover 'Town & Country' March 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story‘s Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez pose together on Town and Country magazine’s March 2018 issue, on newsstands February 6.

Penelope on Donatella Versace: “To me she [Donatella Versace] is like a heroine. She has demonstrated in so many ways in her life how to be an incredible woman.”

Edgar on his admiration for Gianni Versace: “He [Gianni Versace] was a visionary and a disrupter, and we’re experiencing an era that he helped create aesthetically. There were no designers expressing that rock ‘n’ roll approach to couture before Gianni – this mix of sexuality and celebrity. The current obsession with fame started with Gianni.”

Penelope on her connection to the Versace siblings: “I could relate to that family emotion. Italian and Spanish people are very similar in that way. It’s like what I have with my brother and sister. Donatella, Santo, Gianni, what they had together they started together, and that family passion is very tight.”

FYI: Penelope is wearing Michael Kors Collection on the cover. Edgar is wearing Dior Homme on the cover.