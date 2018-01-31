Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2018 at 10:00 am

Penelope Cruz & Edgar Ramirez Cover 'Town & Country' March 2018

Penelope Cruz & Edgar Ramirez Cover 'Town & Country' March 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story‘s Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez pose together on Town and Country magazine’s March 2018 issue, on newsstands February 6.

Here’s what they had to share with the mag:

Penelope on Donatella Versace: “To me she [Donatella Versace] is like a heroine. She has demonstrated in so many ways in her life how to be an incredible woman.”

Edgar on his admiration for Gianni Versace: “He [Gianni Versace] was a visionary and a disrupter, and we’re experiencing an era that he helped create aesthetically. There were no designers expressing that rock ‘n’ roll approach to couture before Gianni – this mix of sexuality and celebrity. The current obsession with fame started with Gianni.”

Penelope on her connection to the Versace siblings: “I could relate to that family emotion. Italian and Spanish people are very similar in that way. It’s like what I have with my brother and sister. Donatella, Santo, Gianni, what they had together they started together, and that family passion is very tight.”

For more from Edgar and Penelope, visit TownandCountry.com.

FYI: Penelope is wearing Michael Kors Collection on the cover. Edgar is wearing Dior Homme on the cover.
Credit: Tom Munro
Posted to: Edgar Ramirez, Magazine, Penelope Cruz

