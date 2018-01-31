Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2018 at 11:52 am

Rita Ora Spills About Recording With Liam Payne: 'We Just Vibed'

Rita Ora Spills About Recording With Liam Payne: 'We Just Vibed'

Liam Payne and Rita Ora are all about their “For You” collaboration!

The duo, who just dropped the music video for the song off the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, made several radio appearances to promote the song on Wednesday morning (January 31) in New York City.

While stopping by SiriusXM Hits 1, Rita spilled on hitting the studio with Liam last year.

“It was actually just a great, easy record. For the first time we worked together, we were actually in the studio physically, together! It’s no dropbox in this collab. We just really vibed. It was just a really lovely love song,” Rita said.

Also pictured inside: Liam heading into the Z100 studios earlier that morning and Rita keeping warm in a furry hat while leaving her hotel the day before.

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Liam Payne, Rita Ora

