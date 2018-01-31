Top Stories
Wed, 31 January 2018 at 12:38 am

Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep for Wearing Black to Golden Globes 2018, Calls it a 'PR Machine Stunt'

Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep for Wearing Black to Golden Globes 2018, Calls it a 'PR Machine Stunt'

Rose McGowan is coming for Meryl Streep once again.

During the premiere of her new docuseries Citizen Rose on Tuesday (January 30), the 44-year-old actress once again slammed the 68-year-old Oscar-winning actress for standing by Harvey Weinstein – who she claims raped her back in 1997.

“It was hard as f— to turn on the Academy Awards and see Meryl f—ing Streep calling him God,” Rose said to fellow Weinstein accuser, Italian actress Asia Argento, referring to Meryl‘s 2012 acceptance speech.

Back in December, Rose said that Meryl and the other actresses wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes felt like a “stunt.” Meryl responded to Rose saying that she “didn’t know” anything about the sexual abuse going on.

“Wearing all black to the Golden Globes just felt really stuntish to me, felt really craven,” Rose says during the show. “I wanted to tell the truth about why the Golden Globes are there, what is means. The thing about the black dresses is, I’m sure a lot of these women are well meaning, but it’s a PR machine stunt overall. Because the people behind it are the agents that sent us women — not me, but others — into the lions’ den to be eaten and consumed. It’s not just dresses, it’s a lie.”

Citizen Rose airs on E! on Tuesday nights.
  • Vanity

    your girl Asia Argento signed a petition to have Roman Polanski (a sex offender, pedophile, rapist) pardoned so he can return to the US.. why don’t you “come” for her & stfu already about Meryl & her black dress. ffs.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    she knew

  • joshemerson

    If she had 1/10 the talent of Meryl Streep she wouldn’t need to attempt to build a career out of sexual allegations.

  • Kerria098

    McGowan is such a hypocrite. She worked for a director that did time in jail for rape and child pornography and then defended him and yet she’s going after other actors for doing the same. She’s turning the movement into a witch hunt.

  • Sansa Squad

    I have so much love and sympathy for Rose and I think she has a point about things like this being an empty gesture for a lot – if not most – of these people (despite the sincere, well-intentioned efforts of the few who really do care) but it is a shame that she directs so much anger towards Meryl with no real… basis? Like is Meryl not just a scapegoat for those who want to blame a woman for this man’s actions? (Or hate her already for one reason or another and are looking for another excuse?) If I’m missing something, please enlighten me, bc it makes me sad to see people with NO real knowledge of the situation lay blame on a random person only to have that speculation taken as fact and internalized by the victims…

  • Sansa Squad

    Did she? *Where* did that come from? It’s v weird to me that so many people (Rose included) have as much, if not more, vitriol towards Meryl over this than they do towards, say, Ben Affleck, who DID know – and Rose knows that for a fact bc she TOLD him and he did nothing about it. No one bothers to comment “he knew” on every article that mentions him – so how did people decide that she did? Asking out of genuine curiosity.

  • Vanity

    people are assuming there is no proof that she knew anything. Rose is seriously deluded. She needs therapy from lifelong abuse. time to move on with her life & stop with the accusations.

  • Just Saying

    She knew. Back then she took money and decided to keep silence. Years later she asked for more money and when she was denied, she became the victim and the poster woman for the movement she ended up turning into a witch hunt.

  • patrickdornoff

    agree wholeheartedly

  • Bonita


  • moody

    Shut up rose.

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    says the bitch who has nudes on the internet. cunt

  • agus

    She is clearly angry that Meryl got another Oscar nomination while her career doesn’t exist anymore.

  • Blake

    this is what happens when everybody can have access to internet…the society has enough of your everyday rant…

  • Yeezus_chri5t

    Would someone please tell this dumbass that is TIME’S UP to shut her mouth ? We heard enough !

  • baytec

    She is hypocrite.

  • Sansa Squad

    I’m talking about Meryl but thanks for whatever this is

  • Just Saying

    Thought you were referring to Rose.

  • Happy Camper

    I’ve grown tired of her incessant babble.