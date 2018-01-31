Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep for Wearing Black to Golden Globes 2018, Calls it a 'PR Machine Stunt'

Rose McGowan is coming for Meryl Streep once again.

During the premiere of her new docuseries Citizen Rose on Tuesday (January 30), the 44-year-old actress once again slammed the 68-year-old Oscar-winning actress for standing by Harvey Weinstein – who she claims raped her back in 1997.

“It was hard as f— to turn on the Academy Awards and see Meryl f—ing Streep calling him God,” Rose said to fellow Weinstein accuser, Italian actress Asia Argento, referring to Meryl‘s 2012 acceptance speech.

Back in December, Rose said that Meryl and the other actresses wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes felt like a “stunt.” Meryl responded to Rose saying that she “didn’t know” anything about the sexual abuse going on.

“Wearing all black to the Golden Globes just felt really stuntish to me, felt really craven,” Rose says during the show. “I wanted to tell the truth about why the Golden Globes are there, what is means. The thing about the black dresses is, I’m sure a lot of these women are well meaning, but it’s a PR machine stunt overall. Because the people behind it are the agents that sent us women — not me, but others — into the lions’ den to be eaten and consumed. It’s not just dresses, it’s a lie.”

Citizen Rose airs on E! on Tuesday nights.