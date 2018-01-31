Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 1:34 am

Stormy Daniels Avoids Answering Jimmy Kimmel's Questions About Alleged Trump Affair

Stormy Daniels Avoids Answering Jimmy Kimmel's Questions About Alleged Trump Affair

Stormy Daniels sits down for an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (January 30) in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old adult film star played coy to all of Jimmy‘s questions about her alleged affair with President Trump as she reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement to not speak about it.

One thing that Stormy did answer was her thoughts on Trump bringing the three women who accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct as his guests to a presidential debate in 2016.

“Odd? No. Dirty, yes. And I know a lot about dirty and even I wouldn’t do that,” she said.

Watch the full interview below.


Jimmy Kimmel’s FULL INTERVIEW with Stormy Daniels
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel, Stormy Daniels

  • Hattie McDish

    She’s being paid a lot of dough to keep quiet about her liaisons with Donald Frump.

  • Bonita


