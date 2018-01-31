Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 9:35 am

Toni Collette's Chilling 'Hereditary' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

Toni Collette's Chilling 'Hereditary' Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The trailer for the Sundance favorite, Hereditary, has debuted and you should definitely watch if you’re a fan of horror films!

Written and directed by Ari Aster, the film stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Ann Dowd, Milly Shapiro and Alex Wolff.

Here’s a synopsis: When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited. Making his feature debut, writer-director Ari Aster unleashes a nightmare vision of a domestic breakdown that exhibits the craft and precision of a nascent auteur, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and deeply disquieting, and pushing the horror movie into chilling new terrain with its shattering portrait of heritage gone to hell.

The movie will be released on June 8, 2018.
