Wed, 31 January 2018 at 11:45 am
Yolanda Hadid Reacts to Gigi & Bella Hadid's No Clothes Photo Shoot!
- Here’s what Yolanda Hadid had to say about Gigi and Bella‘s steamy photo – TMZ
- See how Zendaya is giving back – Just Jared Jr
- Rose McGowan is telling her side of the Harvey Weinstein story – Lainey Gossip
- Wendy Williams is slamming Stormy Daniels – TooFab
- Here are the first reactions to Black Panther – MTV
- Tom Hardy got a very unique tattoo – Popsugar
Photos: Getty Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Newsies, yolanda hadid
