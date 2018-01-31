Top Stories
Harvey Weinstein Releases Ben Affleck's Email in Response to Rose McGowan Claims

Has Jamie Dornan's Wife Amelia Seen the 'Fifty Shades' Movies?

Former VP Joe Biden Reveals Who He's Rooting for in the Super Bowl!!

Wed, 31 January 2018 at 11:45 am

Yolanda Hadid Reacts to Gigi & Bella Hadid's No Clothes Photo Shoot!

  • Here’s what Yolanda Hadid had to say about Gigi and Bella‘s steamy photo – TMZ
  • See how Zendaya is giving back – Just Jared Jr
  • Rose McGowan is telling her side of the Harvey Weinstein story – Lainey Gossip
  • Wendy Williams is slamming Stormy DanielsTooFab
  • Here are the first reactions to Black PantherMTV
  • Tom Hardy got a very unique tattoo – Popsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Mark Salling reportedly didn't leave a suicide note - TMZ
  • Two former Disney stars are reuniting for a new show - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams says Kim Kardashian's racy photos are a sign of marriage troubles - TooFab
  • Patrick J. Adams reveals why he decided to leave Suits - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Cole Sprouse will be starring in this new movie - Just Jared Jr