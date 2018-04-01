Brandon Victor Dixon - Everything to Know About the Actor!

Brandon Victor Dixon is winning over audiences with his work as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar Live and he’s more you should know about the actor!

The 36-year-old actor has been nominated for three Tony awards and won one as a producer on the revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Brandon has starred in such Broadway shows as The Color Purple, Motown: The Musical, and The Scottsboro Boys. He most recently played the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton.

Brandon made headlines during his run in Hamilton when Vice President Mike Pence visited the show in November 2016 and he addressed the VP-elect from the stage following the performance. Trump demanded that he apologize for the “harassment” of Pence, but the actor later said there is nothing to apologize for.

You might recognize Brandon from his work on the television series Power.