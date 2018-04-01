Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 11:11 pm

Brandon Victor Dixon Slays with 'Superstar' to Close Out 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' (Video)

Brandon Victor Dixon Slays with 'Superstar' to Close Out 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' (Video)

One of the most memorable moments from Jesus Christ Superstar Live came from the final moments of the show, when Brandon Victor Dixon performed the show’s title song “Superstar” in a sparkly tank top!

The 36-year-old actor, who has been on Broadway for over a decade, wowed the world with his performance and he had people on Twitter raving over his work.

Make sure to also watch the video of Brandon opening the show with “Heaven on Their Minds” and click inside for more videos of him singing during Jesus Christ Superstar.


“Superstar”: Brandon Victor Dixon

Click inside for more videos…


“Judas’ Death”: Brandon Victor Dixon


“Damned for All Time/Blood Money”: Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis

brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 01
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 02
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 03
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 04
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 05
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 06
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 07
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 08
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 09
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 10
brandon victor dixon jesus christ superstar 11

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

