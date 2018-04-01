Brandon Victor Dixon Wins Over Twitter with His 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' Performance!

It’s pretty clear that Brandon Victor Dixon was the breakout star of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and Twitter is pretty much freaking out about him right now!

The 36-year-old actor is a Broadway veteran, but everyone is predicting he’s on to even bigger things after his star performance as Judas.

You might remember Brandon for when he addressed VP Mike Pence during his visit to the Broadway show Hamilton, but now you’re going to remember him for this incredible performance.

Make sure to check out our post with all the info you need to know about Brandon‘s career thus far!

You better dance and sing and act to perfection @BrandonVDixon. JESUS. — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 2, 2018 Brandon Victor Dixon just got a standing ovation in my living room and I think I just converted to Catholicism. — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) April 2, 2018

Click inside to read lots more tweets about Brandon Victor Dixon…