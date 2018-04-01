Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 10:26 pm

Brandon Victor Dixon Wins Over Twitter with His 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' Performance!

Brandon Victor Dixon Wins Over Twitter with His 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' Performance!

It’s pretty clear that Brandon Victor Dixon was the breakout star of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and Twitter is pretty much freaking out about him right now!

The 36-year-old actor is a Broadway veteran, but everyone is predicting he’s on to even bigger things after his star performance as Judas.

You might remember Brandon for when he addressed VP Mike Pence during his visit to the Broadway show Hamilton, but now you’re going to remember him for this incredible performance.

Make sure to check out our post with all the info you need to know about Brandon‘s career thus far!

Click inside to read lots more tweets about Brandon Victor Dixon…

