Brandon Victor Dixon Wins Over Twitter with His 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' Performance!
It’s pretty clear that Brandon Victor Dixon was the breakout star of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and Twitter is pretty much freaking out about him right now!
The 36-year-old actor is a Broadway veteran, but everyone is predicting he’s on to even bigger things after his star performance as Judas.
You might remember Brandon for when he addressed VP Mike Pence during his visit to the Broadway show Hamilton, but now you’re going to remember him for this incredible performance.
Make sure to check out our post with all the info you need to know about Brandon‘s career thus far!
You better dance and sing and act to perfection @BrandonVDixon. JESUS.
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 2, 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon just got a standing ovation in my living room and I think I just converted to Catholicism.
— Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) April 2, 2018
Click inside to read lots more tweets about Brandon Victor Dixon…
Look at us all, watching a musical together.
What a joy.
Thanks @OfficialALW. Thanks @SirTimRice
You're KILLING it, @BrandonVDixon @SaraBareilles @johnlegend @MistterJin @normlewis777 @JasonWTam and EVERYBODY!
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 2, 2018
My wife just said, “Can you turn this up? I want to hear his arms.”
Re: Brandon Victor Dixon#JesusChristSuperstarLive
— Michael Park (@park24hrs) April 2, 2018
yeeeeessssssssssss pic.twitter.com/ZgsVZtLqbN
— ROSIE (@Rosie) April 2, 2018
Hi @BrandonVDixon hello you are very talented okay that’s all bye #JesusChristSuperstarLive
— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) April 2, 2018
Legit fist pumping to this while online shopping for sparkly tanks oh no my wine just spilled hold please #JesusChristSuperstarLive
— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) April 2, 2018
.@BrandonVDixon best earn an Emmy nom for this mastery.#JesusChristSuperstarLive
— Michael Park (@park24hrs) April 2, 2018
Pretty sure that was a high G#. @BrandonVDixon #JesusChristSuperstarLive
— Lauren Molina (@lomo212) April 2, 2018
Nothing but respect for MY president #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/77z9Wod69i
— Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) April 2, 2018
DISCO BALL JUDAS #jcslive
— kate shindle (@kateshindle) April 2, 2018
How many Emmys/Grammys/Tonys/Nobels do we give Brandon Victor Dixon for that? #JesusChristSuperstarLive
— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) April 2, 2018
There's Brandon Victor Dixon aiming for the rafters.
Well done!
#jesuschristsuperstarlive
— Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) April 2, 2018
It's ironic that the only words I have after that number are…
JESUS. CHRIST.#BrandonVictorDixon
— Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) April 2, 2018
Brandon Victor Dixon is the clear MVP of this thing. #JesusChristSuperstarLive
— David Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) April 2, 2018
Ladies and gents, in case you DIDNT know him. Introducing @BrandonVDixon #AndIfYouDontKnowNowYouKnow#STAR #judas @JCSTheMusical
— Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) April 2, 2018
Ladies and gents, in case you DIDNT know him. Introducing @BrandonVDixon #AndIfYouDontKnowNowYouKnow#STAR #judas @JCSTheMusical
— Joshua Henry (@joshuahenry20) April 2, 2018