Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!
Chrissy Teigen is watching Jesus Christ Superstar Live, starring her husband John Legend, just like millions of others in the country and she’s live-tweeting the show!
It seems that Chrissy didn’t read too much about the show ahead of the live airing as she seems confused by some of the storylines and isn’t afraid to let everyone know.
John and Chrissy have been living in New York City with their daughter Luna while he has been rehearsing for the show in recent months. She is also pregnant with the couple’s second child and she’s expected to give birth soon!
We’ll update this post with more of Chrissy‘s tweets throughout the night, so make sure to check back.
8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can’t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2018
HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
One guy looks EXACTLY like milo yiannopoulos. Try to spot him. #findmilo
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
Rick Owens x Jesus
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
I have no idea what’s going on I’m assuming these people are bad because coats
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
That’s what I do when Luna plays with glitter
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
Oh shit the lepers that was the rehearsal I brought Luna to. That was a mistake
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
He won’t say it but I know he was nervous for that song. So good!!
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
JESUS TIME PAPS NOOOOO
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
THE V’S. THEY ARE A’DEEPENING
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018