Get to Know Norm Lewis, Caiaphas in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Norm Lewis is currently playing the role of Caiaphas in the NBC production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live and here’s what you should know about the actor!

The 54-year-old Tony-nominated actor made his Broadway debut in 1993 in The Who’s Tommy and went on to star in shows such as Miss Saigon, Side Show, Chicago, Les Miserables, The Little Mermaid, Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sweeney Todd.

Norm most recently starred on Broadway in the revival of Once On This Island, which will likely sweep at the Tonys this year.

On television, you have seen Norm as Senator Edison Davis on Scandal.

In Jesus Christ Superstar, Norm‘s character is the priest who organizes a plot to kill Jesus.