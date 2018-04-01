Top Stories
Sun, 01 April 2018 at 6:59 pm

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Couple Up For Easter Outing

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Couple Up For Easter Outing

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton stepped out to celebrate Easter together!

The couple were spotted as they arrived for Mass on Sunday afternoon (April 1) in Los Angeles.

Gwen looked cute in a black floral dress paired with fishnet stockings and yellow pumps. Meanwhile, Blake opted for a blazer and jeans.

The couple were also joined by Gwen‘s three children – Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 3 (not pictured).

Earlier in the week, the family spent some time in Oklahoma for spring break.

