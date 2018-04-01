Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 7:13 pm

'Jesus Christ Superstar' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

'Jesus Christ Superstar' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The live production of Jesus Christ Superstar is happening TONIGHT (April 1) and you can listen to John Legend and Sara Bareilles sing the music right here!

The soundtrack features such songs as “Gethsemane (I Only Wanted to Say),” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Superstar.”

You won’t be able to download the complete soundtrack from the live television version until April 6, but the iTunes pre-order is up now and some songs are available already.

Listen to the available songs below from Spotify and you can listen to the other songs from past productions in the playlist.



Click inside for a playlist that includes previous productions…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is suing the photographers that are currently suing her - TMZ
  • You have to watch the trailer for the Riverdale musical episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Chelsea Handler is praising Stormi Daniels - TooFab
  • Find out which former president is slamming President Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Lucy Hale's bag - Just Jared Jr