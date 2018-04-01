'Jesus Christ Superstar' Soundtrack Stream & Download - Listen Now!

The live production of Jesus Christ Superstar is happening TONIGHT (April 1) and you can listen to John Legend and Sara Bareilles sing the music right here!

The soundtrack features such songs as “Gethsemane (I Only Wanted to Say),” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Superstar.”

You won’t be able to download the complete soundtrack from the live television version until April 6, but the iTunes pre-order is up now and some songs are available already.

Listen to the available songs below from Spotify and you can listen to the other songs from past productions in the playlist.







Click inside for a playlist that includes previous productions…