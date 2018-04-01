John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Have the Cutest Daughter! (Photos)

John Legend will be taking the stage in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert this evening, but it’s time to take a look at his adorable family!

If you don’t know, John is married to model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, and they have the cutest daughter Luna, who will be turning two years old on April 14.

In addition, John and Chrissy are currently expecting their second child – a baby boy – in June. Congrats again to the happy couple on the upcoming baby!

See the cutest photos of John, Chrissy, and Luna from their Instagram accounts in the gallery…