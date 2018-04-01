John Legend Sings 'Jesus Christ Superstar' Showstopper 'Gethsemane' - Watch Now!

John Legend stopped the show with his stunning vocals during his performance of “Gethsemane (I Only Wanted to Say)” in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

The 39-year-old singer wowed everyone with his portrayal of the the musical’s title character during the live production on Sunday (April 1) at the Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn, N.Y.

John‘s wife Chrissy Teigen was in the Big Apple to support her man and she live-tweeted the show in her hilarious way.

Make sure to listen to the full soundtrack if you’re loving the show!