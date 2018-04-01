Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 9:25 pm

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi's First Easter at Kris Jenner's House

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi's First Easter at Kris Jenner's House

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are spending Easter together with their baby Stormi.

The couple went over to Kylie‘s mom Kris Jenner‘s house to join in on the family fun.

Check out a video below, where Travis holds his little one in his lap.

Other family members in attendance included Kylie‘s BFF Jordyn Woods and her mom Elizabeth, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian with their kids, and many more.

In case you missed it, Kylie‘s ex Tyga took to Twitter to deny theories and claims that he could be Stormi‘s dad.
