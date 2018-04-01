Lindsay Lohan Is Heading to Harvard, She Says on April Fools' Day

Lindsay Lohan is seemingly playing a trick on her fans and teasing that she will be Harvard Law’s commencement speaker this year, but it’s probably all just an April Fool’s Day joke!

The 31-year-old actress, who recently became a spokesperson for Lawyers.com, took to her Instagram stories to announce the news.

“Harvard Law has asked me to speak at their graduation commencement ceremony and I’m really really honored,” Lindsay says in the clip. “I couldn’t be happier.”

“My work with Lawyers.com has finally paid off. Who needs Hollywood when you have Harvard Law,” she added.

In the final clip, in which she shows off a Harvard sweatshirt, Lindsay winks at the camera to seemingly confirm it’s all a joke.