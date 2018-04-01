Meet Jason Tam, Peter in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Jason Tam is playing the role of Peter the Apostle in the production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live, currently airing on NBC, and here is some more info on the actor!

The 35-year-old actor is a Broadway veteran, having made his debut on the Great White Way as a child actor in Les Miserables.

Jason later appeared in the shows A Chorus Line, Lysistrata Jones, Marry Me a Little, and most recently originated the role of David in If/Then opposite Idina Menzel.

Jason was a series regular on One Life to Live for five years in the role of Markko Rivera and he most recently appeared on television in several episodes of Do No Harm.