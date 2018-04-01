Top Stories
Sun, 01 April 2018 at 8:07 pm

Steven Bochco Dead - TV Producer & Creator Dies at 74

Steven Bochco Dead - TV Producer & Creator Dies at 74

Steven Bochco, who created some of the biggest shows ever on television, has sadly died at the age of 74.

Some of the shows that Bochco created included Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue, L.A. Law, and Doogie Houser.

Bochco died this weekend after battling leukemia for several years, according to TMZ. He is survived by his wife Dayna and his son Jesse.

Among the accolades that Steven received during his career are 10 Emmys and four Peabody Awards.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Steven‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Steven Bochco

  • suzybel

    Some of the best shows ever.