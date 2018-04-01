Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 10:53 pm

Watch Alice Cooper Sing 'King Herod's Song' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Alice Cooper made a cameo appearance for one energetic number during Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

The rocker played the role of King Herod and sang the appropriately named “King Herod’s Song” during the musical on Sunday night (April 1) at the Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Alice joined an all-star cast that included John Legend and Sara Bareilles in the live production of the classic musical.

We have been doing live coverage all night long, so make sure to check out all of the posts and also listen to the soundtrack if you’re enjoying the music!
Photos: NBC
