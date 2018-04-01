Watch Alice Cooper Sing 'King Herod's Song' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Alice Cooper made a cameo appearance for one energetic number during Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

The rocker played the role of King Herod and sang the appropriately named “King Herod’s Song” during the musical on Sunday night (April 1) at the Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Alice joined an all-star cast that included John Legend and Sara Bareilles in the live production of the classic musical.

We have been doing live coverage all night long, so make sure to check out all of the posts and also listen to the soundtrack if you’re enjoying the music!