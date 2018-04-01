Top Stories
Sun, 01 April 2018 at 9:49 pm

Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Heaven on Their Minds' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Heaven on Their Minds' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Brandon Victor Dixon kicks things off with the first solo of the night during Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday (April 1) at Marcy Avenue Armory in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 36-year-old actor is playing the role of Judas in the concert production of the hit musical and he performed “Heaven on Their Minds” at the top of the show.

Everyone on social media is raving about Brandon‘s star performance and here is everything that you should know about his career thus far!

Make sure to check out our complete coverage of Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live

