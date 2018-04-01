Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George &amp; Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 9:18 pm

Watch John Legend & Sara Bareilles Perform 'What's the Buzz' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

Watch John Legend & Sara Bareilles Perform 'What's the Buzz' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

John Legend and Sara Bareilles hit the stage for one of the first songs from Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday night (April 1) at Marcy Avenue Armony in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The stars performed the song “What’s The Buzz,” in which Jesus (Legend) tells his followers not to worry about the future as God will determine what happens to them.

Make sure to read all of the funny tweets that John‘s wife Chrissy Teigen has been writing during the show.

If you’re enjoying the music, check out the soundtrack now!

20+ pictures inside of John Legend and Sara Bareilles performing live…

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 01
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 02
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 03
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 04
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 05
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 06
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 07
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 08
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 09
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 10
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 11
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 12
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 13
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 14
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 15
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 16
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 17
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 18
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 19
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 20
john legend sara bareilles whats the buzz jesus christ superstar 21

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jesus Christ Superstar Live, John Legend, Sara Bareilles

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is suing the photographers that are currently suing her - TMZ
  • You have to watch the trailer for the Riverdale musical episode - Just Jared Jr
  • Chelsea Handler is praising Stormi Daniels - TooFab
  • Find out which former president is slamming President Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • We're obsessed with Lucy Hale's bag - Just Jared Jr