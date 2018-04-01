Watch John Legend & Sara Bareilles Perform 'What's the Buzz' in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'

John Legend and Sara Bareilles hit the stage for one of the first songs from Jesus Christ Superstar Live on Sunday night (April 1) at Marcy Avenue Armony in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The stars performed the song “What’s The Buzz,” in which Jesus (Legend) tells his followers not to worry about the future as God will determine what happens to them.

